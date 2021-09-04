The Dakota County Historical Society will host a virtual author presentation with Kim Heikkila on her book “Booth Girls: Pregnancy, Adoption, and the Secrets We Kept” on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. Admission to the event is free.
Heikkila’s mother had a secret in 1961, two years before her marriage, she became pregnant. After several months hidden in her parents’ attic bedroom, she gave birth to a daughter at the Salvation Army’s Booth Memorial Hospital, a home for unwed mothers in St. Paul and surrendered her for adoption.
This event will allow Heikkila to discuss her writing of the book and answer questions attendees have along the way.
While registration is free, donations are encouraged to offset the cost of hosting virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. No account is required to view the presentation once the link is received. Contact the Lawshe Museum at 651-552-7548, or visit www.dakotahistory.org/events to reserve a spot.
