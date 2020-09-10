The annual Tiger Tracks 5K and Family Run/Walk/Roll is making a few changes this year.
This year’s Tiger Tracks 5K is moving to October and is going virtual. Registration is open.
Participants will sign up online and complete the 5K using a safe route of their own choosing between Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11.
Whether participants choose a route through their own neighborhood, a favorite park, or any other safe location, this 5K is a way to get active while supporting the zoo and its mission to connect people, animals and the natural world to save wildlife. Registered participants will receive a T-shirt, $5 Zoo bucks for their next zoo visit, a certificate of completion and a Minnesota Zoo plush animal while supplies last.
Tiger Tracks has been an annual zoo tradition for more than a decade. Registration is open through Sept. 25. For additional information on the virtual 5K and registration, visit mnzoo.org/tiger-tracks.
