Participants of the Tiger Tracks 5K and Family Run/Walk/Roll walk past the snow monkey enclosure at the Minnesota Zoo in September 2019.

 Photo courtesy Minnesota Zoo

The annual Tiger Tracks 5K and Family Run/Walk/Roll is making a few changes this year.

This year’s Tiger Tracks 5K is moving to October and is going virtual. Registration is open.

Participants will sign up online and complete the 5K using a safe route of their own choosing between Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11.

Whether participants choose a route through their own neighborhood, a favorite park, or any other safe location, this 5K is a way to get active while supporting the zoo and its mission to connect people, animals and the natural world to save wildlife. Registered participants will receive a T-shirt, $5 Zoo bucks for their next zoo visit, a certificate of completion and a Minnesota Zoo plush animal while supplies last.

Tiger Tracks has been an annual zoo tradition for more than a decade. Registration is open through Sept. 25. For additional information on the virtual 5K and registration, visit mnzoo.org/tiger-tracks.

