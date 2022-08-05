It features Woodford Reserve Lounge, food pairings by The Better Half and Masterpiece Chocolates
The Taste of Lakeville will have the VIP Experience again this year.
The experience (limited to 150 tickets) will be held indoors in the Lakeville Arts Center. Ticket price includes the Woodford Reserve VIP Lounge, premium wine and spirits, pairings from The Better Half, Masterpiece Chocolates and entertainment featuring Johnny Holiday and Willie Moore — done with the intention of enhancing both the fun and the fundraising.
Food lovers, bourbon enthusiasts, and wine aficionados will not want to miss this chance to enjoy a true VIP experience firsthand on Wednesday, Aug. 17, - 5:30-10 p.m.
Tickets are $150. Purchase includes VIP parking, full access to the Taste of Lakeville event, entertainment, and a chance to win the VIP grand prize drawing. VIP tickets are available online at www.TasteofLakeville.org.
Cooking during the event will be Adiel Luna, a native of Palenque, Mexico, who came to America in 1999 at age 14 and enrolled at Elk River High School as a freshman.
Unable to speak English when he arrived, Luna became completely fluent by the middle of his sophomore year. With an outstanding GPA, school personnel encouraged him to attend the Postsecondary Enrollment Options program at the University of St. Thomas for his junior and senior year. After two years in the PSEO program, Luna decided to keep attending the University of St. Thomas and graduated with a bachelor’s degree at age 20.
Luna has worked in the food service industry for over 15 years. Starting his career as an hourly employee and working his way up to sous chef, Luna said he realized how important the focus of training and communication is to maintain any successful and consistent kitchen operation.
Luna said he learned many of his techniques from working alongside some of the most educated, experienced Twin Cities’ chefs.
Taking culinary inspiration from his mother, Luna incorporates many different international cuisines in his fusion style of cooking. Like his mother, Luna said he is passionate about making every dish delicious, as well as beautiful.
The Better Half staff said Luna’s leadership, hard-work, compassion, and knowledge continually inspires the team to always strive to be their best.
The Better Half serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and craft cocktails. Restaurant hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-9 p.m. at 20851 Holyoke Ave. More is at thebetterhalfmn.com.
The idea of Masterpiece Chocolates grew out of Linda Lokkesmoe’s lifelong passion for creating gourmet meals and desserts. Inspired by culinary trips to Switzerland, France, Greece, and Italy, Linda said she enjoys creating and producing amazing sensory experiences. Dale and Linda Lokkesmoe spent most of 2021 receiving international chocolatier training in the art of chocolate making. The couple said they enjoy the technical chemistry of handcrafting chocolate bonbons, as well as the creative flair of making beautiful, sensational pieces.
Masterpiece Chocolates specializes in creating hand-crafted chocolates for individual purchase, weddings, corporate gifts and special events. Store hours are Thursday-Saturday 12-5 p.m. at 17697 Kenwood Trail. More is at masterpiecechocolates.com.
In 1812, Woodford Reserve began the art of making fine bourbon in Versailles, Kentucky, on the site of the Woodford Reserve Distillery – a National Historic Landmark. Their master distillers vision, creativity, and passionate pursuit of excellence aims to make Woodford Reserve the world’s finest bourbon. With over 200 flavor notes to discover, Woodford Reserve ensures that every sip is a spectacle of the senses.
Woodford Reserve can be found at any of the four Lakeville Liquors locations. More is at lakevilleliquors.com.
For more information about the Taste of Lakeville, visit TasteofLakeville.org.
