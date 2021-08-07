Award-winning chefs John Kraus and Neal Meier part of new offering at the annual fundraiser
Organizers from the annual Taste of Lakeville have added a VIP Experience for attendees to this year’s event 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
The Taste of Lakeville is an over 21 community celebration where local restaurants, caterers, and fine beverage purveyors gather for a evening offering attendees the opportunity to sample, taste and sip a wide range of beverages and devour culinary treats.
This year, VIP ticketholders will have exclusive access to distinctive food and beverage options, entertainment and more — done with the intention of enhancing both the fun and the fundraising.
The annual gathering is the primary fundraising event for the good works of Lakeville Rotary; proceeds support many local initiatives, including scholarships, youth programs, as well as local nonprofit organizations.
Organizers say that food lovers, bourbon enthusiasts and wine aficionados will not want to miss this rare chance to enjoy a true VIP experience.
The VIP Experience offers guests an opportunity to experience premium and reserve wines, top-shelf spirits, and liquor pours and includes live cooking demonstrations by two executive local chefs: John Kraus, the founder and owner of Patisserie 46, Rose Street Patisserie, and The Bread Lab, and Neal Meier, private chef, educator, and founder of Chef Neal’s Healthy Meals. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with these award-winning experts in an intimate setting.
Kraus has studied cuisine in London, England, a taught for 10 years at the French Pastry School in Chicago. In addition to operating two patisseries with wife Elizabeth Rose, the pair own The Bread Lab, a production and teaching facility that supplies their wholesale and catering business. Kraus is the only American-born member of the Relais Dessert Group, and has won the Food Network Chocolate Challenge, Patisse France Pastry Chef of the Year and Top Ten Chocolatier by Pastry Arts. He was also captained Team USA to a bronze medal at Baking’s Coupe du Monde in Paris.
Meier, a graduate of Eagan High School, trained in culinary technologies at Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C. He has more than 20 years experience managing corporate restaurants and kitchens, but now specializes in healthy, gourmet, home-style cooking for home delivery or catering. Neal also gives back, partnering with local ministries to help feed the homeless and support local communities.
For the VIP event, Kraus will demonstrate how to prepare a chocolate-bourbon bon-bon as well as debut a new item, the “Rose Street tablet.” Meier will serve whiskey cured salmon and beef tenderloin rumaki wrapped in bourbon bacon.
VIP tickets are $150. Purchase includes free parking, full access to the Taste of Lakeville event, entertainment, a swag bag, and a chance to win the VIP prize drawing. A limited run of the VIP tickets is available online at www.TasteofLakeville.org.
