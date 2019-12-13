Minnesota Vikings player Harrison Smith and Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities will team up to host a dodgeball game and donor event at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5-6 p.m.
More than 100 youths ages 8 and older and their adult mentors from the local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency have been invited to the event. An additional 50 guests will also attend a meet and greet with Smith to recognize their contribution to his Big Tackles Fundraiser, which is slated to raise over $65,000 this year for BBBS Twin Cities.
Smith, who has been active with Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities since 2013, will be joined at the event by current teammates where they will take part in the dodgeball game, tours of the locker room and player autographs and pictures.
Other players expected to attend are Kris Boyd, Anthony Harris, Holton Hill, Mike Hughes, Jayron Kearse, Nate Meadors, Andrew Sendejo, and Irv Smith Jr.
