The Minnesota Vikings hosted a back-to-school shopping event at Twin Cities Orthopedics Stadium last week to provide clothes for 50 children. The team invited children from the People Serving People shelter in Minneapolis to participate in games at TCO Stadium. Current players surprised each child with a custom back-to-school box filled with new clothes from Scheels. Among those who participated were Danielle Hunter, Eric Kendricks and Justin Jefferson.

