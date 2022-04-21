The Second Act Players of Rosemount in partnership with the Rosemount Area Arts Council will be presenting their spring play April 29 and 30.
The Second Act Players is a group of adults aged 50 and over who are in their second act of life. Some members got involved in theater after they retired. Others were busy with work and families and decided to return to theater later in life. The group welcomes new members.
“Viagara Falls and the 70-Year-Old Virgin” was written by Janet Findlay and Alan Youngson, is directed by Tony Sasso, and produced by Keith Reed.
Reed said the cast of eight has a chemistry that promises an evening filled with laughter.
Due to the subject matter, it is recommended for adults only.
In the play, Fran borrows a container of artificial sweeteners from her nervous husband-to-be. She had no idea that’s where he squirreled away his experimental Viagra pills. The peaceful retirement village erupts with chaos and embarrassment.
Reed said it is a super fun show with lots of action and great characters.
Performances at the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail (Highway 3) in Rosemount will be Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m, and Saturday, April 30, at 2 and 7 p.m.
The Friday performance will also be live-streamed.
Tickets are $15 ($12 RAAC members) and $10 for the live-stream.
Tickets are available online at rosemountarts.com/box-office or at the Steeple Center Box Office. Hours are Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays, 8:30-10:30 a.m., and Thursdays, 1-3 p.m.
