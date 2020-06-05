To the editor:
Rosemount VFW Post 9433 would like thank the Rosemount area community for their support of our May 24 hog roast. The idea to have the hog roast was spur of the moment. It was advertised in the local paper, but the support was beyond expectations.
Post volunteers purchased a 260-pound hog from Long Cheng - Hmong Livestock and Meat Processing Plant in South St. Paul. Volunteers came to the club at midnight to put the pig on the roaster to have it ready at noon, while other volunteers came in the morning to prepare the other food.
Food distribution was done outside for take home only. The cost was $10 per meal, but if the purchaser donated food to the food shelf the meal was only $5. Many food donors did not take the discount and some even donated extra money. After the sold out event, the VFW received 638 pounds of donations for the food shelf.
Even though the club has been closed since March 18 all the income from the hog roast of $1,740 was donated to Dakota Woodlands in Eagan, which is a pathway to sustainable and independent housing for women and families. To donate to Dakota Woodlands, go to https://www.dakotawoodlands.org/donate.html.
Due to COVID-19, VFW Post 9433 could not distribute poppies or poppy cards for Memorial Day. The hog roast gave us the opportunity to distribute a few poppies. All donations from poppies go into the Post relief fund that is only used to help veterans in need. As a result of not being able to distribute poppies this year our relief fund will be much less than usual, but we did get a substantial donation from the Elks.
If you are an eligible veteran go to https://www.rosemountvfw.org/ to join VFW Post 9433. If you are not an eligible veteran, go https://www.friendsofveteransmn.com. All are welcome to join the Friends of Veterans.
Thank you to the FOV, the volunteers, employees, those from the Rosemount area that stopped by the VFW Club to support our hog roast and Elk Lodge 2832.
Ghislain Devlaminck
VFW Post 9433
