To the editor:

I agree with John Morgan, “Give veterans the day off” (Feb. 14). Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans, unlike Memorial Day which honors those who have died while in military service, or Armed Forces Day, which honors those who are currently serving in the U.S. military. On Veterans Day, many of our veterans attend ceremonies, services and volunteer their time at schools sharing their history with students of all ages. Businesses and restaurants show appreciation to our veterans offering free services and meals on Nov. 11. Our veterans should not have to utilize paid-time off to attend these events. I agree that Veterans Day should not be just a day in which government and banks shut down, but a day off with pay for all Honorably Discharged Veterans regardless of where they work. Let’s seriously thank these men and women for their service. Now there’s a bill worth introducing, legislators.

Gretchen Peterson

Eagan

