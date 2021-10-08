The Veterans Appreciation Pig Roast will be held during the Detroit Lions versus Minnesota Vikings football game Sunday, Oct. 10, starting at noon at the Rosemount VFW, 2625 120th St. W.
Pig roast meal ticket is $10.
Every veteran and active military person will receive a free meal ticket while supplies last.
There will be meat raffles, and gift card drawings for veterans and active duty personnel. Must be present to win.
