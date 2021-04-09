The Rambling River Center’s Arts and Craft Fair is looking for vendors. The event is Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schmitz Maki Arena, 114 Spruce St.
“Our goal is to provide an opportunity for both businesses and individuals to sell their art, handcrafted items, jewelry and other artwork,” said Missie Kohlbeck, recreation supervisor.
All items are to be handmade by the artist or crafter. The number of vendors will be limited in each category such as jewelry, crochet, etc. This is to provide a variety of items for customers and ensure the best sales possible for the vendors. No wholesale or direct sale items are allowed.
A vendor who is a center member and wants a 10-by-6-foot space with no table is $25 and for non-members the fee is $35. For a space with an 8-foot table, the fee for center members is $35 and the fee for non-members is $45. Chairs are not provided and no refunds will be issued after Monday, April 12.
For more information or to fill out a vendor application, visit FarmingtonMN.gov or email Kohlbeck at MKohlbeck@FarmingtonMN.gov.
