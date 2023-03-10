European styles blend at 'coffee haus'
Vendella owner Marcy Baumann says the “Euro Boutique & Coffee Haus” – named after her daughter – isn’t just another corporate hangout with customers glued to their computer screens.
The word for a Vendella experience fits the German word, gemütlichkeit, a state or feeling of warmth, friendliness, and good.
This bubbling haven for conversation is a place of coziness.
“I want my customers to feel they are coming into my home,” Baumann said.
Vendella, tucked off Duckwood Drive and near Interstate 35E in Eagan, is one-of-a-kind boutique and bustling coffee shop. There is no loud music to distract those who enter this conversational sanctuary of soft easy chairs, big tables. Tchotchkes and bric-a-bracs, acquired by the owner carefully and lovingly, are everywhere, including a mini replica of the motorcycle used in the movie “Easy Rider.” Baumann describes the decor of the coffee shop as “Scandohemian.”
Upon entering, the haus features whimsical Norwegian and Swedish flowers and color swishes on the wall.
“I love painting,” the eclectic proprietress says. “My whole family loves motorcycles,” which explains the presence of the aforementioned 1970s movie inspired trinket.
She also loves mirrors, which are all over.
“I am always looking for mirrors, the more unique, the better. When I tell people I’m putting them in the restaurant’s ‘Hall of Mirrors,’ many just give them away to me,” she said.
The chandeliers under a raw ceiling are pure kitsch.
The boutique contains local or European handmade sweaters, glazed ceramic fair trade cups from Haiti, Dala horses from Sweden, repurposed blankets from Indian Sari’s.
“I make sure that when I buy goods that those who make them get a livable wage,” Baumann said. “Vendella has something beautiful for a customer to buy for any occasion aiming for a price point from $25 or less all the way to $298 Italian-designed handbag. I love whimsy.”
Bringing Vendella to Eagan has not been a cakewalk.
The business initially saw hard times when COVID blasted small, privately-owned businesses. Vendella was faced with heavy start-up costs when it opened on Feb. 20, 2020. On March 16, it was required to shut down. Because the coffee shop had not operated in January, there were no government funds available.
“My landlord saved me. He said, ‘Pay me what you can when you can,’ ” she recalls.
The feeling of open space and unique décor is ideal for the bustling of people talking, and with a welcoming air pervading all the baristas and staff that Baumann personally hires.
“I have any potential employee answer five questions how they would deal with any customer needing understanding,” she said.
All are welcomed by workers who want to know what is so unique and good about them. The staff includes those with special needs who help with a variety of tasks.
“I was raised with a severely disabled cousin, he has brought such joy to my world, we need more of that,” she explains.
The eats and nonalcoholic fare smacks of originality and is locally sourced. The owner brings her Swedish and German heritage to her table.
“My children are dual German and American citizens,” she said. “The children’s father is German. My grandparents were Swedish. I worked for five years everywhere from Stockholm to Gothenburg teaching English.”
Baumann said their signature dish is kasebrote, an open-faced toasted potpourri of salami, a slather of mustard, a slice of onion, pineapple, or apple, topped with gouda cheese and toasted over sourdough bread.
The menu also includes soups such as German potato, chicken enchilada, pasta e fagioli, and white chicken chile. There are breakfast sandwiches, salads, and pastries from Farmington Bakery Sweet Kneads including caramel rolls and Viking horn croissants with donut glaze.
Coffee is served in a handmade Haitian fair-trade mugs, which are also sold in the boutique.
Other hot drinks are lattes, sweet matcha lattes, mochas, expressos, and blended teas.
The menu offers other standard coffee house fare such as kombucha; “Mocktails,” without alcohol; the Refresher made with green coffee extract with all the caffeine but without the coffee flavor; smoothies from real fruit puree, topped with homemade whipped cream; frappes and specialty shakes, and carafes to go.
Vendella gives to its community as the mission statement at the door attests: “Thank you for supporting our community, our mission, and our family.”
“We host a blood drive that comes alongside quarterly as do so many community organizations throughout the year,” Baumann said.
A mural of Act 2:42 helps describe owner Baumann’s larger mission, “They devoted themselves to … the communal life, to the breaking of bread and to the prayers.”
“Vendella feels like home,” manager Zach Scholler said. “When I come to work, I feel everyone’s glad to see me.”
“People come to have conversations,” Baumann said. “Some come just to be seen and heard.”
The leaders at Vendella aren’t the only ones who care for customers.
“The ethos we have at Vandella is that every staff member has caring for customers as their main job,” she said. “We want to do the world a favor and make sure that there are people who can take our place when we are gone.”
And on a lighter note she says, “When I come to work, I feel like I get to throw a party every day.”
Vendella offers spaces for group rentals. The main area that seats 60 (maximum occupancy 110) is available after hours for $350-$500. There is also one 15-person and two eight-seat conference rooms available by reservation at vendellareservations@gmail.com. Special rates are available to spiritual and recovery groups.
Regular hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday.
Vendella: A Euro Boutique & Coffee Haus is located at 1440 Duckwood Drive, Suite 600, in Eagan.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
