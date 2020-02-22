av velvet tones web.jpg

The Velvet Tones will perform their annual “Festival of Music” concert at Eastview High School, March 8.

 Photo submitted

The Velvet Tones, a senior adult community chorus from Apple Valley, will present their annual “Festival of Music” on Sunday, March 8, at Eastview High School, 6200 140th St. W., Apple Valley. This 18th annual free, open-to-the public concert will begin at 3 p.m.

Master of ceremonies for the concert will be noted Twin Cities broadcast personality Stan Turner. This concert features the Parkview Elementary School Da Capo Choir and the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 Color Guard.

The decades-spanning program ranges from Duke Ellington’s 1931 hit “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing” to “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from Disney’s “Frozen.”

More information about the Velvet Tones can be found at www.velvettones.org.

