The Velvet Tones, a senior adult community chorus from Apple Valley, will present their annual “Festival of Music” on Sunday, March 8, at Eastview High School, 6200 140th St. W., Apple Valley. This 18th annual free, open-to-the public concert will begin at 3 p.m.
Master of ceremonies for the concert will be noted Twin Cities broadcast personality Stan Turner. This concert features the Parkview Elementary School Da Capo Choir and the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 Color Guard.
The decades-spanning program ranges from Duke Ellington’s 1931 hit “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing” to “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from Disney’s “Frozen.”
More information about the Velvet Tones can be found at www.velvettones.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.