Valley Natural Foods started offering its Basics Bag Program on Sunday, March 22, for immune-compromised and senior customers. This program will offer basic meal ingredients for two days for 1-2 people. Recipe ideas are included and available on the Valley Natural website along with further details about the program. The bags are pre-packaged, available only for pick up at the drive-thru for $39.99 and can include items such as pasta and house-made marinara, whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, made-from scratch soups, as well as milk, bread and eggs. Bag contents and recipes will change every two to three days and will be shared on social media.
Valley Natural Foods said it already received positive feedback from customers about the service.
“We wanted to find the easiest way for seniors and immune-compromised customers to have access to food without having to step into our store. Offering designated hours for these shoppers didn’t seem like the best solution, as it brings all the high-risk people into the same space at the same time. We knew we needed to dig deeper to offer something better” said Ashley Greywitt, marketing brand manager. “We already have so many customers that fall into these categories that count on us and shop with us on a regular basis. With the lifestyle changes COVID-19 has presented, we wanted to offer something fast, convenient and healthy while minimizing risks for this group of people.”
As a food co-op, Valley Natural Foods goes beyond offering wellness and groceries. They said they are making every effort to support the greater community in this time of need, including working with food access programs for those most vulnerable and working with suppliers to get the products needed.
