Valley Middle School in Apple Valley hosted a Community STEM event Thursday, Jan. 20, that gave families a chance to try skills such as 3D printing and cooking Latin American food.
Interim Principal Stacey Buchwald said the school held a STEM event in past years that was more of a fair inviting the broader community. This year, staff decided to change the format to more of a Community Education structure where students in fifth through eighth grade and their parents or guardians could sign up for specific sessions.
“The parents can experience what it’s like to be a student at Valley Middle,” she said.
The school worked with its community business partners to facilitate the sessions. Originally, 12 businesses offered to participate. Seven businesses ended up leading sessions because some did not generate enough interest among the 196 participants who registered.
The following sessions were offered:
• Forensic investigations – Apple Valley Police Department: Participants explored how the department collects evidence, in particular fingerprints.
• Fab-Lab-ulous design – BTD: Community members experienced design and fabrication in the school’s fab lab with personalized vinyl decals, 3D prints and laser cut acrylic being combined into a custom product.
• Design with a purpose – BTM Global: Participants got a “crash course” in collaborative projects Valley Middle students work on by working in teams to develop logos, advertisements and corporate swag for a business partner.
• Storm water and erosion control – ISG: In this session, the company demonstrated the efficacy of filtration media at removing sediment and other contaminants from stormwater; showed the processes and effects of erosion and effects of soil erosion and stormwater pollution on the environment.
• Explore 3D printing – Stratasys: Students and parents learned about different types of 3D printing and were given a chance to create their own 3D design and have it printed in Valley Middle’s fab lab.
• Latin American food made easy – Mason Jar: Participants were able to try making traditional and plant-based El Salvadorian pupusas with a chef and learn how to flavor and sample aguas frescas.
• Graphic designer for a night – The Vomela Companies: Families experienced what being a graphic designer is like from the initial concept to the final product.
Buchwald said the event also offered prospective families a chance to learn more about Valley Middle School before the magnet school application closes Feb. 9. She added the school hopes to offer a similar event again and whether that’s more than once a year will depend on the demand.
“We’re so grateful for our business partners ... coming into our school and our community being able to see that bridge between education and business overall,” she said.
– Patty Dexter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.