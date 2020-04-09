To the editor:
I read with interest the article “Spirituals Go Virtual” in the March 27 edition.
The story focused on some large churches, but there are some really great things happening at smaller churches, too!
In addition to broadcasting online, Valley Christian Church’s pastor Dave Burkum had a very creative solution to not being able to meet in the building. We had our service in our cars in the parking lot. Our service was led by the pastors on the back of a pickup truck and we listened on an FM frequency in our cars with windows closed.
Dave greeted folks through car windows while parked in the parking stalls and when the cars exited the parking lot. It really was an amazing way to stay connected and still “go to church” Sunday morning!
We had visitors checking out how it was done — one car came all the way from Ramsey to see whether they could do the same at their church.
Unfortunately, we couldn’t continue the parking lot service when “stay at home” started. The next Sunday, the four leaders led our worship service together on Zoom from their homes.
Pastor Dave has a lot of creative ideas that he and the staff have implemented.
Pastor Dave and the staff are doing a great job of providing resources, and encouraging us. They have done this very personally through Sunday broadcasts, daily YouTube “Good Morning Valley” chats, providing us with the recordings of songs Dave has written (on the church YouTube), by finding a way for us to continue our classes and teaching schedules online and Zoom, as well with personal contact by phone.
On top of being an amazing community-building pastor, Dave is such a multi-talented, fun, creative and intriguing person.
Thanks for your article on how churches are learning new ways to keep people “connected” with their faith community!
Jody Thiesfeld
Lakeville
