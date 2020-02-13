The the Early Childhood Family Services Advisory Council sponsored a Valentine Party for children ages 10 and under and their families, Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Dakota Valley Learning Center in Apple Valley.
According to District 196 Community Education, the proceeds from the event benefit the Foundation for Early Childhood Family Services. The event included several activities such as face painting, various Valentine’s Day-related crafts and music in the gymnasium.
