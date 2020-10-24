Vail Place, a nonprofit providing services, supports and resources for adults with mental illnesses, appointed Monique Rochard-Marine of Lakeville to its board of directors. Rochard-Marine is currently director of strategic meetings management and event operations at Cardiovascular Systems Inc.
“From her long track record of creating successful events and meetings, to her expertise in building strategic alliances and collaborative partnerships, Monique Rochard-Marine brings a unique skillset to our Board,” said Vicky Couillard, executive director for Vail Place.
Along with her extensive experience within the meetings and events industry, Rochard-Marine has served as a board member for other Minnesota nonprofits where she has made significant contributions in the areas of strategic planning and marketing, among others.
“As an organization, Vail Place needs to be ‘top of mind’ for those who can provide help for people, and those who need it, ” said Rochard-Marine. “I’m excited to utilize my experience in events and marketing to support the mission of this extraordinary organization and ultimately help more people with mental illnesses live healthy, fulfilling lives.”
Vail Place provides services to over 3,000 individuals annually. For more information visit VailPlace.org.
