Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Periods of snow. High 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.