The United States Tennis Association Northern has announced it’s relocating to Viking Lakes in Eagan in 2020.
After 23 years at Life Time - Bloomington South, the office needs and personnel outgrew the space and an exhaustive search began across the Twin Cities metropolitan area.
Viking Lakes is home to the Minnesota Vikings, Twin Cities Orthopedics, TCO Stadium and the future Omni Viking Lakes Hotel.
The new section office will be housed in the Viking Lakes Innovation Center.
Spearheaded by Executive Director Becky Cantellano and Chief Program Officer Pat Colbert, the search process spanned multiple cities, sizes and options.
“We knew that this was a massive opportunity for USTA Northern as soon as the potential move there presented itself,” Colbert said. “The process of finding a new home that allows us to better execute our mission and better serve our stakeholders was a long one but this move checks both of those boxes in a really exciting and emphatic way.”
The move to a first-of-its-kind development in the Twin Cities metropolitan area opens the door for new opportunities to continue growing interest in tennis.
“One of our main considerations when looking for a new space goes right back to our mission, which is to promote and develop our sport. The visibility and opportunity that comes with this move is a key piece in our pursuit of that goal,” said USTA Northern Executive Director Becky Cantellano. “The staff and leadership at Viking Lakes have been fantastic to work with and we’re all excited to start this new chapter in USTA Northern’s history.”
