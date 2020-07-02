To further enhance Uponor North America’s ability to deliver innovative plumbing and heating solutions to its customers, the company has announced the creation of a new business function called New Venture Development, the company said in a press release.
Reporting directly to Uponor North America President Bill Gray, Vice President Doug Fulton will lead the exploration, incubation and integration of new products and solutions into the company’s existing business offerings, while also forging external partnerships. The overarching goal is to expand the company’s growth opportunities in ways that align with UNA’s business strategy and customer insights.
The new function will encompass numerous areas related to corporate growth and expansion: business development, business incubation, construction services (including building information management), codes and standards, government and industry affairs, project/stage-gate management and Uponor Innovation LLC.
As part of his business-incubation work, Fulton will oversee the company’s recently announced partnership with Reno, Nevada-based Pestan North America to market and sell PNA’s proprietary PP-RCT pipe and fittings. Currently preparing for a formal launch of the product offering, Uponor will serve as PNA’s exclusive distributor throughout the United States and Canada.
“With the creation of our New Venture Development function, Uponor is doubling down on innovation,” Gray said. “We are emphasizing more than ever our commitment to providing innovative plumbing, hydronic heating and cooling solutions to our customers.”
“The name New Venture Development reflects the way Uponor sees the business world evolving in the months and years ahead,” Gray said. “While Uponor will continue to aggressively pursue direct product innovation internally, we envision an equal, if not greater, role for acquisitions, strategic partnerships and joint ventures, as we broaden our scope and capabilities.”
Uponor North America, based in Apple Valley, is a manufacturer of PEX piping and provider of plumbing, fire safety, radiant heating/cooling, hydronic piping and pre-insulated piping systems, and offers solutions for new construction, retrofits and remodels in the residential, light commercial and commercial markets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.