Apple Valley-based Uponor North America named Anna Picchetti as the new vice president of marketing and strategy, effective May 8.
In her role, Picchetti will oversee channel marketing, portfolio, analytics, sustainability, segment, engagement, brand and communications. She will report to Uponor North America President Andres Caballero and be a key member of the company’s Senior Management Committee.
Picchetti joins Uponor with 20 years of experience in marketing and operations across industrial, technology, and medical device industries. She brings a wealth of experience developing forward-thinking strategies with a strong track record of execution at industry-leading brands such as Tennant, SPS Commerce, and Honeywell. She has worked at the forefront of innovations like autonomous vehicles and renewable energy, managed high-growth SaaS products and positioning, and transformed customer experiences.
“To help us move our business and aggressive growth goals forward, it was important we found a senior leader who can lead market disruption and drive innovation and segment growth initiatives all while guiding channel development, portfolio management, and go-to-market strategies,” says Andres Caballero, president of Uponor North America. “I’m confident Anna’s approachable leadership style will be a good cultural fit, as she has a proven track record of engaging teams by intentionally listening, learning, and setting clear expectations and outcomes.”
Picchetti earned a master of business administration degree from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. She is a member of the Women United Committee for the Greater Twin Cities United Way chapter and is also a member of Chief, a network for women in the C-Suite as well as senior executives and vice presidents. In addition, she is a USA Hockey-certified coach with a local youth hockey program.
