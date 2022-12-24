Apple Valley-based Uponor North America has named Erica Amévo as vice president of human resources and Matt Bahr as vice president of sales, according to a news release.

Amévo will be based in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, and Bahr will be based in Washington, D.C. Both positions will report to Andres Caballero, president of Uponor North America, and will also be members of the company’s senior management committee.

