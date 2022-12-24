Apple Valley-based Uponor North America has named Erica Amévo as vice president of human resources and Matt Bahr as vice president of sales, according to a news release.
Amévo will be based in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, and Bahr will be based in Washington, D.C. Both positions will report to Andres Caballero, president of Uponor North America, and will also be members of the company’s senior management committee.
Amévo was interim vice president of human resources for the past eight months and has more than 17 years of experience in the field. She began as operations training manager with Uponor more than 10 years ago and then moved from senior manager to director before becoming the interim vice president of human resources. She also has previous experience in both operations and accounting, in addition to human resources, prior to joining Uponor, the company said.
In her permanent role as vice president, she will provide strategic leadership to ensure Uponor continues to recruit and retain the very best to advance the company’s “People-First” initiatives. Her role includes developing strategies to address talent acquisition and retention, employee training, engagement, compensation, and benefits, as well as human resources policies and practices, and community relations. She will also collaborate closely with global human resources teams to implement shared initiatives and alignment with North American needs. In addition to continuing to serve on the senior management committee, she will also be a part of the global HR leadership team.
Amévo holds a bachelor of science in communication studies from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minn., and has earned several certifications.
Bahr moves into the new vice president of sales role with 11 years of experience in sales and sales operations. For seven years, he has served Uponor in several roles with escalating responsibility, including senior director of sales in the U.S., regional sales director, business development manager, and technical sales representative. Before Uponor, he held sales management positions at Victaulic and Hayward Flow Control, Uponor said.
In his new role, Bahr is responsible for providing a hands-on approach to generating new sales, cultivating new and existing client relationships, and driving the sales process to meet revenue and growth targets. He will oversee field sales in North America, rep agency relationships, inside sales, customer service, sales operations, and training, while also partnering closely with marketing to align on programming and channel strategies to enable strong customer experiences. He will also oversee the Canada business to ensure growth, profitability, and alignment to the North American business strategy.
Bahr holds a bachelor of arts in communication from the University of Colorado in Boulder, an M.B.A. from Concordia University in Irvine, California and is currently completing an executive master’s in leadership at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He has also completed several business and leadership training programs, Uponor said.
