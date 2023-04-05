Apple Valley-based Uponor North America recently announced Jon Sillerud, vice president of operations, has agreed to accept the additional responsibilities of leading the supply chain function for the company, effective immediately, according to a news release.

He has been filling the supply chain leadership role on an interim basis for several months, proving his experience and extensive knowledge make him the ideal person to lead both functions. His new title is vice president of integrated supply chain for Uponor North America.

