Uponor North America is one of 12 companies nationwide to be named a David Weekley Homes 2022 National Preferred Partner winner.
Uponor provides PEX plumbing and fire safety systems for David Weekley Homes. This marks the ninth consecutive year Uponor has been recognized by the national homebuilder since 2014.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from David Weekley Homes for the ninth consecutive year,” said Robert Larson, Uponor director for sales national accounts. “Both our companies strive for excellence in providing customers with a quality experience through trusted products and reliable service. Knowing we are among the select few David Weekley Homes partners to receive this award for multiple years in a row brings us great pride and confirmation that we are making a difference in moving the industry forward.”
The David Weekley Homes annual National Preferred Partners Survey Program, which began in 2004, evaluates field and manufacturing partners on customer service and product quality. Only a select few are honored each year with the National Preferred Partner award with even fewer receiving the award for multiple consecutive years.
“Our reputation has been built on providing our home buyers with a quality product and a positive customer service experience,” John Schiegg, vice president, supply chain for David Weekley Homes said. “As a National Preferred Partner, Uponor has played a critical role in helping us acquire and maintain that reputation. We are so grateful that National Preferred Partners like Uponor have made it possible for us to continue providing the best in design, choice, and service to our customers.”
Schiegg said that record numbers of home sales, the continuing global pandemic, and significant supply chain disruptions presented an unexpected number of challenges for the homebuilding industry.
“We have been fortunate to have exceptional National Preferred Partners, such as Uponor, who have provided their products and expertise to help us navigate these obstacles so we can continue delivering a high-quality product,” he said.
