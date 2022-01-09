In late November, Apple Valley-based Uponor North America reached a staffing milestone at its Hutchinson production facility.
Uponor hired its 100th employee since 2018, when the company opened operations in McLeod County.
Uponor has been rapidly expanding its footprint in Hutchinson despite some challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Uponor aims to hire more employees as it expands operations throughout 2022 and beyond.
As an ongoing show of commitment to the Hutchinson community and to recognize this employment achievement, Uponor will provide a $20,000 donation to Hutchinson TigerPath Academies, an educational program at Hutchinson High School that merges traditional instruction with hands-on learning, rooted in real-world workforce opportunities.
This donation funds key initiatives aimed at helping students in Hutchinson attain meaningful experience to embark on careers while helping identify pathways for success in school or the workforce.
“Supporting the future of programs like the Hutchinson TigerPath Academies ensures local students are prepared for whatever their career paths may bring. This donation is an investment in students who work hard, love their community, and are determined to make this region stronger and more sustainable for years to come,” said Bill Gray, president, Uponor North America.
“TigerPath enables students to understand how their education sets them up for success after high school. TigerPath also provides students with authentic career exploration. opportunities that are a ‘community conversation’ rather than something that exclusively happens within the four walls of our schools,” said Andrea Moore, TigerPath Coordinator.
“The support, involvement and generosity of companies like Uponor help develop the right skills – and soft skills – of our students, while showcasing employment opportunities available to them at companies like Uponor in our community and beyond,” added Moore.
Uponor continues to expand its community outreach in Hutchinson, including sponsoring the Hutchinson Hockey Association this winter and supporting the Hutchinson Health Foundation. Uponor also serves as an active member of the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce.
