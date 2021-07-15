Apple Valley-based Uponor North America is expanding its manufacturing capacity in Minnesota to help meet growing customer and market demands for its PEX pipe product.
Starting in August, the Lakeville distribution center, which was originally built in 2009, will begin construction to add 57,000 square feet on the southwest side of the building. The $5 million project is scheduled for completion in June 2022. The Hutchinson facility, which was purchased in 2017 and opened in 2018, is also expanding with a $5 million renovation project to create an additional 25,000 square feet of manufacturing space, scheduled to be complete in May 2022.
“As we enter the post-pandemic business climate, Uponor is positioning itself to increase capacity and productivity to effectively meet customer demand for our product,” says Bill Gray, president, Uponor North America. “We are grateful for the support of Uponor’s leadership as well as the support from the leaders of these local communities.”
RJ Ryan has been selected as the general contractor for the Lakeville expansion, and PCL will be the general contractor for Hutchinson.
This will be the company’s 12th and 13th expansions in North America since 1990. The most recent expansions include an $18-million, 90,000-square-foot expansion in 2016 and a $17.4-million, 58,000-square-foot expansion in 2017. After completion of both expansions in 2022, the total Uponor North America building square footage will exceed 1 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.