Apple Valley-based Uponor North America, in partnership with its corporate offices in Finland, recently announced a global donation of of about $26,000 that will be split between five charities in countries Uponor serves as part of the company’s ‘Unsung Heroes’ campaign, according to a news release.
This internal campaign recognized employees who volunteer and serve as ambassadors for organizations that serve their local communities. While more than 30 organizations nominated by Uponor employees, the following Minnesota-based nonprofit groups will be receiving a $5,320 donation from Uponor:
- The American Red Cross on behalf of Logan Chapman, maintenance technician, Supply Chain; Cristin Erdman, employee experience director, HR; Melinda Sprute, associate manager, Product Data Management; Diane Jordan, trade compliance manager, Legal Services; and Tom Ryan, warehouse supervisor, Supply Chain;
- Stand with Ukraine MN, benefitting the Protez Foundation, on behalf of Alex Khrystych, supervisor, Operations Training;
- Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV) for its efforts in supporting military veterans across the state of Minnesota;
- Emmaus Europe and Down Madrid Association will also be receiving donations on behalf of Uponor Corporation.
“These organizations are supported by countless Uponorians who serve many hours each year as part of our volunteer time off program,” Andres Caballero, president, Uponor North America, said in a statement. “We are honored to be able to make these financial contributions to each of these organizations, who tirelessly support the communities Uponor is connected to. While our own ‘Unsung Heroes’ go the extra mile with these groups personally, we are eager to see the impact these financial gifts will make in 2023 and beyond.”
The Uponor Unsung Heroes program launched in 2022 aims to recognize the selfless, community-focused efforts of Uponor employees around the world.
Each year Uponor employees are given 24 hours of paid volunteer time off to use as they choose. In 2022, Uponor employees spent more than 1,100 hours of volunteer time off to serve more than 75 organizations across North America, the release said.
