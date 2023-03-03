Apple Valley-based Uponor North America, in partnership with its corporate offices in Finland, recently announced a global donation of of about $26,000 that will be split between five charities in countries Uponor serves as part of the company’s ‘Unsung Heroes’ campaign, according to a news release.

This internal campaign recognized employees who volunteer and serve as ambassadors for organizations that serve their local communities. While more than 30 organizations nominated by Uponor employees, the following Minnesota-based nonprofit groups will be receiving a $5,320 donation from Uponor:

