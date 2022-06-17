Uponor North America has been honored with two Governor’s Safety Awards for 2021 by the Minnesota Safety Council in recognition of its workplace safety and health initiatives.
The company’s Apple Valley campus won its third Governor’s Safety Award since 2015, while the Uponor Lakeville Distribution Center has won its second award in as many years.
Since 1934, the annual Governor’s Safety Awards program measures safety performance against national averages in a company’s respective industry. The program evaluates injury data along with a company’s comprehensive safety program that analyzes a wide range of metrics. The program recognizes three levels of winners: Meritorious Achievement, Outstanding Achievement, and Award of Honor.
The Uponor Lakeville Distribution Center received an Outstanding Achievement Award for the second consecutive year, recognizing a safety program evaluation between 75 and 90 points, with incident rates up to 90 percent better than the industry average. The company’s Apple Valley campus earned a Meritorious Achievement Award. In total, Uponor has won five Governor’s Safety Awards since 2014.
“As a five-time winner of the Minnesota Safety Council’s Governor’s Safety Awards, our team at Uponor lives and breathes safety,” John Reutter, interim president and vice president, finance, Uponor North America said in a statement. “We are honored to know that each day, our employees come to work and perform at a high level, never compromising the health and safety of themselves or their colleagues. This award further elevates what is truly one of the best places to work, not just in Minnesota, but in North America.”
The Minnesota Safety Council was founded in 1928 and is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Minnesota by preventing unintentional injuries on the road, at work, at home, and in the community. To see a list of all award recipients, visit MinnesotaSafetyCouncil.org.
