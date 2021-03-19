In recognition of World Plumbing Day, Uponor North America and the International Water Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation recently announced a new partnership that will help address critical water and sanitation inequities in the United States.
With more than 2 million Americans in marginalized communities trying to survive without running water, basic indoor plumbing, and sanitation, the need is dire. For example, families in the Navajo Nation drive hours for barrels of water; Central Valley California residents fill bottles at public taps because their water at home is not safe to drink; families in West Virginia drink from polluted streams; and parents in Alabama warn their children not to play in yards flooded with sewage.
Now, the coronavirus public health crisis has compounded these issues and placed a greater focus on the important role hygiene plays in stopping the spread of diseases.
“When it comes to drinking water, too many people in our country have been left behind,” says Bill Gray, president, Uponor North America. “Our partnership with IWSH highlights the valuable role that skilled plumbing tradespeople and quality products play in delivering life-changing water and sanitation solutions that last. We look forward to being part of rebuilding confidence in these communities and helping to shape their futures positively.”
