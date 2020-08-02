Apple Valley resident Rick Anderson, the organizer of the annual Rick’s Bike Sale, is offering a chance for community members to support two local nonprofits.
This year’s sale was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead, Anderson is working with Superior Service Center to offer pop up bike sales, with all proceeds benefiting Kids ‘n Kinship and DARTS. The business has 50 bicycles displayed and ready to sell. As bikes are sold, they will continued to be restocked.
Anyone interested in purchasing a bike at the sale can make an appointment with Dan at Superior Service Center between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by signing up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4bacac22a31-ricks. Only cash will be accepted as payment. Those who are not feeling well are asked not to make an appointment. Community members will be allowed to test ride the bicycles before a purchase.
More information about Rick’s Bike Sale, can be found at ricksbikesale.com/index.html. Superior Service Center is at 14580 Glenda Drive, Apple Valley.
