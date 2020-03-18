Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.