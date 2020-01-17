The Apple Valley Police Department reported that 87-year-old Barbara Musil was safely located in Inver Grove Heights the evening of Jan. 17. 

On Jan. 17, the department requested the public's help on Facebook in locating Musil after she was reported missing. Musil, who has dementia according to her family, had last been seen at her Apple Valley home on Jan. 16. Detectives learned she made several stops including at gas stations including New Ulm at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 17 and St. Paul at 3:30 p.m. the same day. 

The department said Musil was being reunited with her family. 

"Thanks for your help in spreading the word," the department said.

