Schools to remain open for now
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District officials are canceling all school-sponsored activitiesin response to novel coronavirus recommendations from state officials until further notice, according to the district's website.
The cancellations began Thursday, March 12. The affected evening activities include all band and choir concerts, plays and more. All school field trips have been canceled and all school-sponsored international spring break trips have been postponed until later this year. The district is in the process of postponing all school-sponsored domestic trips. Decisions about Minnesota State High School League events are being made by the MSHSL. Teams will be able to practice until further notice.
District 196 Community Education announced on Facebook March 13 that "effective Saturday, March 14, 2020, all District 196 evening, weekend and spring break Community Education activities and facility rentals are canceled through Sunday, March 29, 2020, as part of our response to COVID-19."
"Community Education elementary before and after school programs, School Age Care (SAC), Adult Basic Education (ABE), Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) and Connections Preschool are still being held as scheduled. SAC will be open during spring break," the post said.
Refunds will be issued to those registered participants affected by the cancelation, Community Education said.
The Minnesota Department of Health is recommending that schools remain open until further notice for several reasons such as child nutrition needs, student access to other important school services and the need for many families to have their children at school during the day so they can be at work. Parents are asked to contact the school if their child will be absent, the district said.
"We understand that everyone is dealing with new realities in almost every aspect of our daily lives, including schools and the health and education of our community’s children. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said earlier today that Minnesota is moving into the 'community mitigation'stage of our response to COVID-19," a district news release said.
According to the district, Department of Health is recommending that schools implement social distancing, reducing large gatherings or mixing as much as possible and limiting the number of attendees at any school event. Schools should prepare to implement e-learning if a school building needs to close and consider an e-learning plan for students who are medically vulnerable.
"The district is implementing an e-learning plan in case a school building needs to be closed for a period of time and will provide additional information about this plan to staff, students and parents/guardians in the days to come," the district said.
"We have and will continue to follow direction from health officials in all decisions we make regarding our response to COVID-19 and ask that everyone do the same in order to minimize its impact in our community. The district will continue to provide regular updates, as needed, through these emails, on the district website and social media. If there is a change in the school schedule, we would notify staff and families just like we do for a weather-related cancellation or delayed start, with a phone call and through all other district communication channels."
For the latest District 196 updates, visit the its COVID-19 information webpage at www.district196.org/about/coronavirus.
