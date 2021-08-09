A 34-year-old Burnsville man died from injuries he suffered during a motorcycle crash Friday in Lakeville. 

Manuel Alejandro Manrique was unresponsive when police and fire responded and started live-saving measures after the crash at about 6:43 p.m. on 175th Street West at Gettysburg Way. Manrique died as he was being taken to the Hennepin Healthcare emergency room in Minneapolis, according to a Lakeville Police report. 

The report said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. A witness reported that the motorcycle was going at a high rate of speed before it appeared to lose control and hit the curb. 

Manrique was born July 24, 1987, in Monterey, Mexico. He is survived by his son, Jova, and his mother, Leah; mother, Diana; six siblings and family and friends. A visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, and one hour prior to a funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Manrique’s niece, Soraya Limon, described him as kind, loving and wonderful on a GoFundMe page that she set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses. 

She said he touched more lives than she could count and that he has left a huge hole in their hearts.

The GoFundMe page is at au.gofundme.com/f/manuel-alejandro-manriques-funeral-expenses.

