Cinta Schmitz has tallied the most votes with all precincts reporting in the Lakeville Area School District’s special election Tuesday to fill a School Board vacancy created after Zach Duckworth was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2020.
Schmitz has 5,974 votes, while Carly Anderson is second with 5,793 votes, as of 9:56 p.m. with 21 of 21 precincts reported by Dakota County elections. Running in third and fourth were Edward Reuben Spinner with 121 and Diane Wolden with 107 votes. Wolden told the newspaper in October she was dropping out of the race in order to focus on campaigning for a seat in 2022.
