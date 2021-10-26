A bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle traveling in the area of County Road 42 and 145th Street West in Rosemount died at the scene Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Rosemount Police identified the deceased as the Rev. Dennis Dempsey, 73, who had been serving at Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville since July 2021 and previously served 15 years at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield.
At 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, Trejean Derrell Curry, 27, of Farmington, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and booked into the Dakota County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide – operate motor vehicle in grossly negligent manner, according to jail records.
He had a court hearing slated for Wednesday morning.
Initial investigation believes that Dempsey and Curry were heading westbound on County Road 42 near where the road bends to the south at 145th Street West, according to Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom. It is believed that Dempsey was riding his bike on the wide shoulder north of the road and that Curry’s vehicle went onto the shoulder and struck Dempsey’s bike, according to Dahlstrom.
Curry and two other juvenile passengers in the car were uninjured in the crash. Curry remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.
Dahlstrom said additional interviews with witnesses and other investigations were active on Tuesday.
