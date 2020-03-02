A 36-year-old man who was fatally shot after firing at law enforcement personnel on Friday in Lakeville was identified as Kent Richard Kruger Jr., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The medical examiner said Kruger died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Kruger fired shots at Dakota County Sheriff's deputies and Lakeville police officers at approximately 11:40 a.m. Friday when they attempted to serve an emergency order for protection at 20829 Italy Avenue.
Within seconds of deputies and officers entering the residence, Kruger reportedly opened fire on the deputies and officers. One Dakota County deputy returned fire, fatally striking Kruger, according to the sheriff's department.
Deputies and officers rendered lifesaving efforts; however, Kruger was pronounced deceased on scene, according to the sheriff’s department.
Law enforcement personnel were not harmed in the incident.
The sheriff’s department said the order for protection included an order that Kruger vacate the residence.
Kruger had an active arrest warrant for fourth-degree assault on a peace officer and had past contact with the Lakeville Police Department.
The deputies and officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice for those in officer involved shootings.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.
