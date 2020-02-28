A Dakota County’s Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 36-year-old man after he fired shots at deputies and police officers at approximately 11:40 a.m. in Lakeville today.
The man was shot as the deputies and Lakeville police officers attempted to serve an emergency order for protection, which included an order for the subject to vacate the residence in the 20800 block of Italy Avenue. No law enforcement personnel were not harmed in the incident, according to the sheriff's department.
Within seconds of deputies and officers entering the residence, the armed subject opened fire on the deputies and officers. One Dakota County deputy returned fire, fatally striking the suspect, according to the sheriff’s department.
Deputies and officers rendered lifesaving efforts; however, the male was pronounced deceased on scene, according to the sheriff’s department.
After the shooting sheriff’s deputies and Lakeville police secured the scene blocking off traffic to the area and taping off the area where the incident occurred. That included the house where the incident took place and portions of the street and the house across the street.
Neighbors who gathered at the barricades said they didn’t hear any shots come from the house. They said the neighborhood is very quiet, though they noted there seemed to be some law enforcement activity around the house in recent days.
The sheriff’s department said the subject had an active arrest warrant for fourth-degree assault on a peace officer and had past contact with the Lakeville Police Department.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement: “Law enforcement officers place their lives in danger every day to protect the public and enforce the law. In this situation the subject could have taken the lives of deputies, officers or the public with his decision to open fire. Absent the actions of the deputy, others could have been injured or killed. We are fortunate that all deputies and officers were physically unharmed.”
The deputies and officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice for those in officer involved shootings.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident and it remains an open investigation.
No further details of the incident will be released at this time. The sheriff’s office anticipates providing additional information early next week.
