Missouri superintendent was unanimous choice in District 194
The Lakeville Area School Board decided on Tuesday night to offer the job of superintendent and enter into contract negotiations with Doug Van Zyl, St. Joseph (Missouri) School District superintendent, after it interviewed him and the other finalist Mike Funk, Albert Lea Schools superintendent, this week.
Contract negotiations will begin this week with the expectation that Van Zyl would start his duties in Lakeville on July 1.
District 194 Superintendent Michael Baumann announced in November 2021 his intention to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. He has worked in District 194 for eight years, the past five as superintendent.
At the conclusion of Van Zyl’s interview on Tuesday night, Chair Judy Keliher asked if the board had a candidate they would like to move forward with.
After all board members indicated they did. Board Member Kathy Lewis said she preferred Van Zyl. All other board members agreed that Van Zyl was their preference.
Van Zyl, who was born and raised in Minnesota, has been superintendent of the 11,000-student St. Joseph School District in Missouri since 2018. The district is about 50 miles north of the Kansas City metro area.
Van Zyl was superintendent of schools in Fort Dodge, Iowa, for eight years and in Harrisonville, Missouri, for three years, in addition to being assistant superintendent in Harrisonville and an elementary principal in Independence, Missouri, for seven years.
Board members said that the feedback from students, staff, and the community from interviews earlier in the day were very positive in regard to Van Zyl, with Lind and Anderson indicating that the feedback was one of the main reasons for their selection.
Richards said she appreciated that Van Zyl said his approach to equity and inclusion starts with a conversation with students, then staff to examine the root issues and the obstacles and identify programs to help make a student successful.
“Everything started with a conversation to collaboratively work together as a team,” Richards said.
Board Member Cinta Schmitz also cited Van Zyl’s examples of teamwork and collaborating with students, parents, and stakeholders.
“I feel he would be a good leader,” she said, adding that he understands different levels of crisis situations and the mental health needs behind it.
Board Member Kathy Lewis said she liked the way Van Zyl talked about data and test scores, along with policies and maintaining accountability.
“He really felt the safety of a student is paramount and doing what is best for kids,” she said.
Keliher said he fits the board’s profile and the community.
“Team and us was used in a lot of his responses,” she said.
Lind noted the same thing, as he said Van Zyl was the only candidate among the semifinalists when listing accomplishments used “we” in his responses rather than “I.”
“That shows he’s a collaborator and a team player,” he said.
Van Zyl said during his interview on Tuesday that: “People would describe me as a person of honesty and integrity. What you see is what you get.”
He said he is someone who can build a consensus, tries to be proactive and work collaboratively to solve problems.
Van Zyl received his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern College in Iowa. He has a master’s degree from Sam Houston State University in Texas and a doctorate from the University of Missouri at Columbia, according to the district.
Semifinal round
The board gave high praise to Van Zyl and Funk after the semifinal round.
The board conducted hour-long interviews with five candidates on Thursday and Friday, with Amy LaDue, assistant superintendent in Minnetonka Public Schools, withdrawing from the process after the interviews were complete.
It didn’t take long for the board to hone in on the two candidates when they started discussing them at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Van Zyl was the preferred candidate on five of the six board members first ranking with the other three candidates scoring within five points of each other.
In a second ranking among candidates Funk, Noel Schmidt and Eric Schneider, Funk was the only one ranked first or second by all board members.
Funk, who has been superintendent of Albert Lea Public Schools since 2009, was named the Superintendent of the Year in 2022 by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators. Prior to his work in Albert Lea, Funk taught social studies at Dover-Eyota, served as principal at Pepin High School in Wisconsin, and was superintendent of BOLD Schools in Olivia, according to his district profile.
In 2018 he retired from the Minnesota National Guard after 30 years at the rank of colonel, the district said. During his service he deployed twice overseas – in 2003-04 to Bosnia and in 2007-08 to Kosovo.
Lewis said she appreciated that both finalists had the experience of being a superintendent. Lind noted that both finalists had stayed with their current districts for a long time and that both had strong examples of how they communicated with the community.
Board members noted Van Zyl’s collaborative style, his experience with levy and referendum votes, his attention to the social and emotional needs of students, and his willingness to be visible in the community, “which is what we really need right now,” Schmitz said.
Board members noted Funk’s use of data to address equity in education by reducing barriers for participation and boosting academic achievement, such as creating different academic pathways.
They also noted they liked Funk’s support of programs to offer free Advanced Placements tests, “pay what you can” for sports participation fees, and free admission to home sporting events.
Semifinalists
The semifinalist candidates were presented to the board on March 7 night by the district’s superintendent search consultant School Exec Connect. The candidates represented a wide range of experience, including those who have worked in outstate, suburban and urban education settings.
They were:
- Amy LaDue, who became assistant superintendent for instruction in Minnetonka Public Schools in July 2020 and removed her name from consideration after the semifinalist interviews.
- Noel Schmidt, who has been superintendent of the Rock Ridge School District since May 2020 and previously superintendent of Eveleth-Gilbert schools since 2016.
- Schneider, who has been chief academic officer of school technology consultants EdIncites since November 2021 and previously held the some position at Acceleration Academies starting in March 2020.
- Marti Voight, who was named interim assistant superintendent for Robbinsdale Area Schools in the northwest Twin Cities suburban district in August 2020 and removed her name from consideration after being announced as a semifinalist.
Baumann
If contract negotiations are successful, Van Zyl would replace Baumann, who moved to Lakeville in 2005 and began working at St. Paul Public Schools where he served in several district administrator roles including technology services manager, integrated information systems manager, controller, chief financial officer, chief business officer and deputy superintendent.
In 2013, Baumann was hired by Lakeville Area Schools as the executive director of business services.
He was hired as superintendent in April 2017 as a unanimous pick by the School Board that at the time consisted of Keliher, Lewis, Lind, Jim Skelly, Bob Erickson and Michelle Volk.
Baumann replaced Lisa Snyder, who was superintendent for five years.
