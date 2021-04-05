Notice: According to a notice received at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, this work session has been canceled.
The Lakeville Area School Board will review a "dome agreement" during a work session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Lakeville Area Schools, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A.
There are no other items listed on the agenda.
The School Board reviewed components of a possible agreement during a March 16 School Board work session that would have Dome Partners LLC pay for work related to placing dome structures at both Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools. An agreement was not presented at the meeting, but District 194 Superintendent Michael Baumann shared information about what was proposed for a potential agreement.
At the meeting, the School Board directed Baumann to continue to work with Dome Partners LLC on an agreement.
Baumann said during the March 16 meeting that a potential timeline would place in fall 2021 the first dome at Lakeville North, which would have an equal time agreement for sports at Lakeville North and Lakeville South attendance areas. Within 24 months, a dome would be placed at Lakeville South, according to Baumann.
Baumann said he asked Dome Partners about having both domes placed simultaneously, but was told the domes would be staggered because of financial considerations.
Board members indicated their support to completing both domes, noting the first dome would have an equal use for Lakeville North and Lakeville South teams.
Three speakers involved with Lakeville South athletics addressed the School Board during the Tuesday, March 23, regular meeting, expressing that they want the district to have two domes placed simultaneously. They talked about possible partnerships that could raise funds to pay for costs of the South dome.
Baumann said he would invite another proposal, and key to that would be management of the facility. Dome Partners LCC would manage operations and costs related the domes once they up.
Keliher said that in order for the first dome to be ready for fall 2021, a draft agreement would have to be approved by mid-April.
After the first dome proposal from March 2019 was reconsidered, District 194 placed the infrastructure costs for two dome-ready turf decks at Lakeville North and Lakeville South in the successful November 2019 bond referendum. One turf deck has been constructed at each school.
The district would use an additional $1.4 million of existing capital funds to pay for stormwater, utilities, gas and electric work that would be completed prior to placing the dome. The costs total $751,049 at Lakeville North and $877,632 at Lakeville South. An additional $200,000 of funds will need to be identified to complete the work.
Dome Partners would pay for costs related to the dome structure itself.
