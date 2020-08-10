Thursday night’s meeting will include recommendation
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District will roll out its learning plan for the start of the 2020-21 school year during its regular meeting Aug. 13.
The School Board reviewed for about two hours the district’s options for opening the school year during a special meeting last Thursday morning.
Superintendent Theresa Battle did not recommend a learning model last Thursday, citing a need to continue to track local COVID-19 case data, review staffing and funding models, and continue hearing input from parents, students and staff.
At the time the meeting was held and since then, Dakota and Scott counties’ COVID-19 case numbers have slowly been increasing. That’s important since the Minnesota departments of education and health use that data to recommend either in-person, distance learning or a hybrid of the two.
As of last Thursday, District 191 said the state guideline would have recommended all in-person for some grades and a hybrid model for other grades.
Battle said she is confident that the district can deliver equitable instruction and support services irrespective of the model.
Battle said this summer people have expressed concerns about the transition grades of kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades; students moving to new schools because of boundary changes; the health of children and family members; manging the needs to work and having children and home; staff who want to be with students but do it safely, and employers who want their employees at work.
“We are all torn with the desire for an in-person learning plan, but need a learning plan that keeps everyone safe in this COVID-19 pandemic,” Battle said. “This is our dilemma. What has the possible more devastating and long-term impact? COVID-19 or the non-in-person instructional impact?”
District 191 family survey results from this summer found the strongest support for a hybrid learning model, with 62 percent “strongly” or “somewhat” supporting it, while the greatest opposition (“strongly” or “somewhat”) was for all in-person learning at 51 percent.
“Strongly” or “somewhat” support for all distance learning was at 47 percent, and for all in-person learning 41 percent.
It should be noted that the survey questions were separate, so a respondent could be supportive or in opposition to more than one model.
In a single question, most of the staff (64.3 percent) felt somewhat or very uncomfortable about returning to a normal school schedule.
In implementing any model, the district said it would identify disparities and barriers to learning; look for practices that perpetuate inequities and eliminate them; listen to parents, teachers and staff; and implement adaptive practices allowing for flexibility.
The district said under any model, it would provide support services such as online curriculum, technology, meals and transportation.
In the case of in-person learning, the district said it would have in place protocols to monitor and exclude for illness, handle suspected or confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, maintain proper water and ventilation systems, have safe transportation services, and support the mental health and wellness of students and staff.
Among the health and safety protocols that would be in place for in-person instruction would be masks, social distancing and limiting contact among students.
Under a hybrid learning model, the district said it would have pre-kindergarten through second-grade students in classrooms four days a week with one day of distance learning. All other grades would have two days in classrooms, with three days of distance learning.
In grades three to 12, the student population would be split into two with one half in schools on two days while the other half is distance learning and vice versa on the other two weekdays. One day a week would have distance learning for all students.
When outlining a full distance learning plan, the district said students would interact with a licensed teacher each day and have at least two hours of synchronous instruction. The district said it would have focused and streamlined communication with families and students.
Battle said a revamped distance learning plan implemented through its summer 2020 programs showed the changes were successful.
She said the district is ready to implement its distance learning plan if needed.
The district said that parents can also choose a 100 percent online option with the One91 Virtual Academy. More information is at the district’s website.
Battle said she thanked parents and members of the community for their grace and flexibility throughout the spring and as the district prepares for the 2020-21 school year.
More about this story will be posted later at SunThisweek.com.
