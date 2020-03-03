The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the deputy who returned fire against an armed Lakeville resident during an incident at a residence in the 20800 block of Italy Avenue on Friday in Lakeville.
The deputy, Sgt. Scott Durdall, has been with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years, according to the BCA. Durdall is on standard administrative leave after the incident in which Kent Richard Kruger, 36, was fatally shot.
Kruger died of multiple gunshot wounds at the residence at 20829 Italy Ave.
No one else was injured during the incident. No one else was inside of the home at the time when law enforcement personnel entered.
The BCA is investigating the incident at the request of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Lakeville Police Department.
Dakota County deputies and Lakeville officers were attempting to serve civil process paperwork and arrest Kruger on an outstanding assault of a peace officer charge at approximately 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Italy Avenue address, according to the release. Upon entering the residence officers encountered Kruger who immediately began firing on them. Durdall then discharged his weapon, striking Kruger, the BCA reported.
Law enforcement and responding medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures but Kruger died at the scene.
Lakeville officers wear body cameras; Dakota County sheriff’s deputies do not. The BCA is in the process of determining whether Lakeville body cameras captured any of the incident.
BCA crime scene personnel recovered a rifle and bipod from near Kruger’s body.
The BCA’s investigation is active and ongoing. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office for review.
