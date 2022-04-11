A 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in connection to a Saturday, April 9, fatal crash in Burnsville that resulted in the death of a Lakeville North High School student.
Alejandro Jesus Saavedra was identified by Burnsville police as the person arrested after the crash that killed Sydney Nicole Kohner, 16, and injured Carmen Braun, 15, both of Rosemount.
A booking record for Saavedra was not immediately available, and the Dakota County Attorney’s Office will determine charging decisions after reviewing Burnsville police’s investigation report.
The police and fire departments responded to the scene at around 6:26 a.m. Prior to the accident, police were investigating a noise complaint from the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn at 14201 Nicollet Ave. in Burnsville. When officers arrived, they noticed three people get into a vehicle and flee the parking lot at a high rate of speed.
That was the vehicle at the crash scene near the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue, and police believe the victims are the people who left the hotel.
Burnsville firefighter/paramedics treated the victims at the scene.
Kohner was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hennepin County medical examiner identified her as the deceased on Monday. A passenger in the vehicle, she died of multiple blunt-force injuries in the crash on the 14000 block of Grand Avenue, the medical examiner said.
Ambulances from the Burnsville Fire Department and Allina transported Braun and Saavedra to the Hennepin County Medical Center with severe injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the accident investigation.
Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde stated in email message to parents on Sunday:
“With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family. We know that this is an incredibly challenging time for our students, staff, and community. Please know we are here to support our students and encourage you to use the established grief and mental health supports … to help your child cope with this loss.”
Budde indicated grief support through school counselors, psychologists, and social workers would be available at the school for Lakeville North students.
