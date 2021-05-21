The Lakeville Area School District sent a notice this morning that it would be closing all schools and facilities today and until further notice due to an active threat under investigation by the Lakeville Police Department.
That threat has been investigated by Lakeville police and it was determined not to be credible, according to a release from the district at about 1 p.m.
The district said: "As always student safety and well-being are our top priorities. We take all threats seriously and as with any ongoing investigation limited information can be shared. However, we are now able to confirm that a bomb threat was made overnight to Lakeville South High School and other unnamed schools in the Lakeville Area School district. As law enforcement officials finalize their investigation, students will continue learning at home for the remainder of the day and all on-site school and community education activities will be canceled for this evening. All activities will resume as normal tomorrow, Saturday, May 22. School will resume as normal Monday, May 24."
"We appreciate your patience as our law enforcement agencies conducted their investigation today," the district said.
The district provided resources to parents with information about how to talk to children about the closure of schools.
The district said that staff members are available to provide support to students as needed when they return to school next week. The district asked any families with a student who had particular concerns about to complete this form.
Before the threat was determined to be not credible, the Friday morning notice from the district said all K-12 students would participate in distance learning and all staff should work remotely.
The district also said in its note that students at Kid Zone or Wonder Zone programming should be picked up immediately, and all early childhood programs were canceled until further notice.
The school district office was also closed to the public until further notice.
The Lakeville Police Department said earlier today in a Facebook post: "In cooperation with the School District and other law enforcement partners, the Lakeville Police Department is aggressively investigating a communicated threat to Lakeville area schools, K-12. The threat is isolated to the Lakeville schools and is not community-wide. As the investigation continues, we will provide updates accordingly."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.