Only two incumbents file for six positions with city or District 192
There will be new members on the Farmington City Council and the Farmington School Board after this year’s election, as there were some twists at the filing deadline.
Mayor Todd Larson and Council Member Terry Donnelly said earlier this year that they would not seek re-election, and School Board members Jake Cordes and Julie Singewald did not file for re-election after filing closed Tuesday at 5 p.m., but Donnelly decided on Monday to toss his hat in the mayoral race.
Current council members Katie Bernhjelm and Joshua Hoyt also filed to replace Larson, setting up a race among colleagues two of whom will be on the council no matter what the outcome. Bernhjelm and Hoyt’s council terms don’t expire until 2022.
Council Member Robyn Craig said she would seek re-election earlier this year. Also filing for the two council seats that are available were Eric Edwards, Lerew Kaas, Katie Porter and Steve Wilson.
Donnelly said in February that he wouldn’t run for council, then the COVID-19 pandemic entered the U.S. and caused much uncertainty.
Differing opinions on the council about state orders in the pandemic caused Donnelly to reconsider his decision, he said.
He said he made his decision on Aug. 10 after the council held a work session when a 6 percent tax levy increase was proposed, which received some council support.
“Considering the current fast-changing world, I thought otherwise and voiced my objection and my reasons for my position. The other reason I decided to run was that many residents encouraged me to reconsider and run,” said Donnelly, who was elected to the council in 2008.
He said his campaign will focus on fiscal responsibility and what the city can realistically hope to accomplish over the next four years and beyond.
“I have a quiet, common sense leadership style with a little humor thrown in occasionally. I believe I have the vision along with the leadership experience and qualities the city needs to prosper during the tough times that are ahead,” Donnelly said.
Bernhjelm said running for mayor was an opportunity she considered when she learned Larson would not be seeking re-election, shortly after she joined the council in 2017.
“I am proud of the work we have accomplished with city staff to improve our fiscal outlook, while also starting to tackle large capital improvement projects,” she said in a statement. “I believe now, more than ever, we need logical, authentic, common sense leadership to keep us on course for success. I am determined to unify and align our council so that we can continue toward our common commitment to serve the residents and businesses of Farmington.”
Bernhjelm was appointed to the council in 2017 to fill an unexpired term, and she won re-election in 2018. She also has served on the Farmington Economic Development Authority.
Bernhjelm is entering her eighth season with the Minnesota Vikings as director of partnership activation and special projects.
She grew up in Apple Valley, attended Eastview High School and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in communications in 2009.
School Board
Farmington School Board Chairwoman Jaclyn Doyle filed for re-election. Others filing on Monday to fill the three expiring terms were Douglas Allen, Kyle Christensen, Hannah Simmons and Jeffrey Udell.
Cordes said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that he did not come to the late decision to not seek a third term lightly.
“We’ve done everything that I set out to do as a School Board member,” he said, including improving the district’s fiscal standing, investing in properties and creating a culture of innovation.
He said he plans to stay involved with public service, and “don’t be surprised if you see my name on the ballot again.”
He also encouraged people to run for School Board: “My advice to you: Do it. It’s the most challenging, rewarding, upsetting and most exciting thing you can do.”
It is an uncertain time for both the city and District 192.
The COVID-19 pandemic has saddled both government entities with difficult decisions and uncertain financial situations. Voters will be charged with putting people in place to make tough choices.
The Farmington School District will begin the 2020-21 school year with a hybrid education model, meaning students will attend in-person classes two days a week, while they participate in distance learning the other three days.
The district has been accustomed to system change as an Innovation Zone, but this year will present decision-making unlike any other as Dakota County COVID-19 case data will be watched closely, and the learning model may need to be adjusted to either full in-person or all online instruction.
While schools were closed this spring, the city of Farmington also dealt with the closure of facilities, such as City Hall, the Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena, the Rambling River Center and its municipal liquor stores.
Each closure has had a financial effect on the city, and police and fire personnel have also had to modify operations in response to the pandemic.
All terms are for four years. Candidates can withdraw by Thursday and not appear on the November ballot.
The candidates enter a fall season that will see campaigns over the next 80 days unlike previous ones. Door knocking and campaign gatherings will be different due to recommendations for social distancing and keeping crowd sizes small, in addition to a public indoor space mask mandate.
Voting won’t the same either as protocols for absentee balloting, election day curbside voting and social distancing in the polling place will likely lead to vote-counting delays in the presidential-election year.
More information about the candidates will appear in future editions.
For more information about voting, visit sos.state.mn.us.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
