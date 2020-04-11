Events are subject to change depending on the COVID-19 situation. The city’s website, FarmingtonMN.gov, is the best place to find event statuses.
Wednesday, May 31, 7 p.m. Music in the Park, Rambling River Park, 17 Elm St. Thrillbillies – An Americana, country, rockabilly group from Mankato.
Saturday, June 27, 4 p.m. Music in the Street, 325 Oak St. Koo Koo Kanga Roo – An American comedic dance-pop duo from Minneapolis.
Wednesday, July 29, 5 p.m. Party in the Park, Rambling River Park, 17 Elm St. Inflatables, games, face painting, crafts, and food trucks. Also Music in the Park, 7 p.m. The Big Epic Show – Hip hop variety show for toddlers to tweens.
Friday, July 31, 6:30 -8:30 p.m. Party in the Park 2, Lake Julia Park, 5105 187th St. W. KidsDance DJ with games and Skyview Ranch petting zoo.
Also Movie in the Park, dusk approx. 8:40 p.m. “The Lion King” live action version.
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. Music in the Park, Rambling River Park, 17 Elm St. Riverside Rockettes – 1950s rock and roll
Saturday, Sept. 12 Movie in the Park, North Creek Park, 18200 Dunburry Ave. dusk approx. 8 p.m. “Frozen 2”
