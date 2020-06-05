West St. Paul, Apple Valley incidents reported in the wake of Twin Cities riots
The violence, break-ins and looting from the riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul filtered into some parts of Dakota County following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25.
The first three nights of protest in the Twin Cities left burned-out buildings, smashed-out windows and stores robbed of their goods.
The evening of May 28, the West St. Paul police reported that 18 businesses were damaged and items stolen during quick strikes, and two men allegedly smashed windows to break into the Dakota County’s Western Service Center in Apple Valley in the early morning hours of May 29 when fire and significant water damage was done to the judges’ chambers and court areas (see related story).
Arrests were made in connection to both incidents, including charges in U.S. District Court against the Apple Valley suspects.
Other incidents linked to the rioting were reported Burnsville, Eagan, Inver Grove Heights and Mendota Heights, including some burglary and firearms charges.
A peaceful protest also took place on Cahill Road in Inver Grove Heights.
Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie said Dakota County provided a vehicle and some mobile field resources to help address the rioting in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
After activating the Dakota County’s Emergency Law Enforcement Center in cooperation with local chiefs of police, Leslie said for the most part, Dakota County deputies supported local cities, such as responding to break-ins in West St. Paul where the Sheriff’s Department sent 25 squad cars on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Leslie said an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew that was implemented Friday through Monday in Dakota County was effective in quelling potential lawlessness by identifying the bad guys out looking to start trouble.
Curfews were also set in Minneapolis and St. Paul on Friday through Tuesday following three nights of escalating violence, arson, damage and looting in the central cities.
A full deployment of the Minnesota National Guard on Saturday night squelched the violence, as tear gas and rubber bullets were used to disperse what crowds had assembled in Minneapolis.
While the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul extended a curfew for Monday and Tuesday nights, Dakota County let its curfew expire.
Dakota County cities were allowed to set their own curfews, and Eagan was the only one of the six cities in the newspaper’s coverage area that declared one.
The city of Eagan curfew matched that of Minneapolis and St. Paul – 10 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday and 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday.
“We appreciate residents’ support and willingness to follow the order, which has created a safer situation for the public and local law enforcement,” the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Hundreds of people have been arrested in Minneapolis and St. Paul due to rioting and violations of the curfews.
Jail records show that dozens of people were booked in Dakota County over the weekend, but it is not known if they were linked to the protests and destruction. Several of the arrests during the weekend were in West St. Paul.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.