A 13-year-old male was found unresponsive Jan. 29 after being pulled from Lemay Lake.
The Eagan Police Department responded at approximately at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28 to a call of a missing person who was last seen near the 3000 block of Eagandale Place.
After finding a shoe near the water, officers believed person may have fallen into open water near a drainage culvert.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s dive team responded to assist at approximately 2:15 p.m..
A diver located the missing the 13-year-old male underwater within minutes of being in the water.
Medics began life saving measures and then transported the male to the hospital.
The status of his medical condition has not been released.
“The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident and reminds all that ice is not trustworthy,” according to a press release Dakota County Sheriff’s Department.
