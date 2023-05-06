The University of Minnesota Extension says the following annual flowers were found to be the most attractive to pollinators in a four-year study (2015-2018) of more than 30 varieties. Those who want to attract pollinators can add these flowers to a garden, containers, and raised beds.
Music box mix sunflower (helianthus annuus – Dwarf sunflower; performs well in containers and garden beds. Very popular with all pollinators, especially honey and bumblebees.
Lemon queen sunflower (helianthus annuus) – Large sunflower that will tower overhead. An heirloom variety that is very popular with bees of all kinds.
Summer pink jewel salvia (salvia coccinea) – Graceful pink and white blooms are favorites of bumblebees. Irregular sage-like flowers with protruding anthers, making it easy for bees to access pollen and nectar.
Purple fairy tale salvia (salvia verticilliata) – Lavender to deep purple flowers encircles each stem.
Orange fudge black-eyed Susan (rudbeckia hirta) – Expect many blossoms on a single plant and continuous bloom.
Prairie sun black-eyed Susan (rudbeckia hirta) – Deep gold and yellow flowers with consistent coloring and form.
Showstar butter daisy (melampodium paludosum) – A prolific bloomer. Small golden flowers.
Dakota gold sneezeweed (helenium amarum ‘Dakota Gold’) – The smallest of the top pollinator annuals, but a favorite of native bees and syrphid flies. Small bright yellow flowers and delicate foliage.
Envy zinnia (zinnia elegans) – Bees big and small are all over this zinnia whose flowers range from pale yellow-green to lime green. Flower form is wide and open.
University of Minnesota Extension says annual and perennial flowers are popular choices to attract pollinators to yards and gardens. But there are many trees, shrubs and vines that are also favorites of bees, butterflies and other pollinators.
People can add seasonal interest to a landscape while providing food and habitat for beneficial insects and birds.
Shrubs can be planted in close groups to form a hedge or stand on their own to lend their wide variety of textures, sizes and colors to any landscape. Some provide dense habitat for pollinators while others are great sources of food and pollen. Fruiting varieties may rely on pollinators for reproduction.
Among the popular ones are rose, lilac, Regent serviceberry, glossy black chokeberry, Latham raspberry, coralberry, Northsky blueberry, American Hazelnut, Nanking cherry, flowering almond, red-berried elder or scarlet elder, nannyberry, American cranberrybush.
Those with space in their yard, there are many trees that are attractive to pollinators. Apple, crabapple, pear, cherry and plum will provide seasonal interest throughout the year: flowers in the spring, leafy shade in the summer, fruit or seeds in the fall, and interesting color and texture in winter.
Vines can add drama and whimsy to a landscape or patio. Decorative trellises or simple stakes can keep them from taking over your garden. They can attract hummingbirds and pollinating flies as well as bees. Among the recommended ones are honeysuckle, clematis and rose.
More information about flowers, plants, trees and vines is at extension.umn.edu/lawns-and-landscapes/flowers-pollinators.
The University of Minnesota Extension says these are the most common prairie plants: big bluestem, butterfly weed, blue false indigo, purple coneflower, oxeye, meadow blazing star, Hoary puccoon, wild lupine large-flowered beardtongue, prairie phlox, grey-headed coneflower, black-eyed Susan, and cup plant.
More information is at extension.umn.edu/planting-and-growing-guides/planting-and-maintaining-prairie-garden#common-prairie-plants-1644213.
