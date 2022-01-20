Members of the Minnesota House’s United Black Legislative Caucus invite Minnesotans to join them for two virtual town hall meetings ahead of the 2022 Minnesota Legislative Session, focusing on solutions to strengthen equity, inclusion and opportunity for Minnesotans. The events will take place Saturday, Jan. 22, and Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. Both meetings will be held on Zoom.
January 22’s event will focus on “COVID-19: Being Black in a Pandemic” with an open, honest discussion about the effects of the pandemic on the Black community and the inequities in the health care system that have been made apparent during the ordeal. The event will include an appearance from Shirlynn LaChapelle, R.N., who has worked in critical care, trauma, emergency medicine, and as a surgical nurse practitioner at Cook County Hospital. Currently working in community health, she served as president of the Minnesota Black Nurses Association from 2010-2018.
Jan. 29’s town hall will feature a Conversation on Education, Housing, and Public Safety, and will include presentations from experts and members.
The meetings are nonpartisan and all are welcome to join. The Zoom meeting ID for the Jan. 22 event is 846 6849 2476, and the passcode is “democracy.” To register ahead of time and submit questions, attendees can visit bit.ly/UBLCpandemic. Attendees are also able to RSVP to the event on Facebook.
The Zoom ID for the Jan. 29 Town Hall is 883 7937 1417 and the passcode is also “democracy.” Attendees can register ahead of time and submit questions at bit.ly/UBLCjan29.
Members of the House UBLC include Reps. Esther Agbaje (59B), Cedrick Frazier (45A), Hodan Hassan (62A), Athena Hollins (66B), Rena Moran (65A), Mohamud Noor (60B), and Ruth Richardson (52B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.